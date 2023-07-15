FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 39,697 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $98.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $99.31. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

