FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

