FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 602 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

