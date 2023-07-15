FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 651 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $54.25 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

