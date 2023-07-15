Frederic Simon Sells 45,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,259,432 shares in the company, valued at $146,843,341.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $1,220,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,700.00.

JFrog Stock Down 1.6 %

JFrog stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

