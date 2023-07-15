Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $97.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.14.
Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $124.19 million for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Friedman Industries in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
