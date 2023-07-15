FY2023 EPS Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, July 10th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.89) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.87). The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

IOVA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.09.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.11. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

