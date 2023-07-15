FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lucid Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard expects that the company will earn ($1.53) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lucid Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 286.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.10%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

LCID stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 265,693,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lucid Group by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.