FY2028 Earnings Estimate for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Issued By HC Wainwright

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

NASDAQ IPA opened at $2.82 on Thursday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 970,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

