Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 126.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in CME Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 195,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,465,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 804,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,989,000 after buying an additional 111,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.30.

CME Group Stock Up 1.6 %

CME stock opened at $186.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.31 and its 200 day moving average is $182.40. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $209.24.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

