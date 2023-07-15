Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $219,000 Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796,752 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,922,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $82,309,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,632,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,388 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

