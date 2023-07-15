Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,926,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,135,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $118.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.42. The company has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.94.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

