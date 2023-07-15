Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 17,773 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $257.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.14. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $262.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

