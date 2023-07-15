General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $215.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

