General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $215.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

