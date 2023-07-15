General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Raised by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $110.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $111.97. The firm has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.