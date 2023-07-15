General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 219.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1,592.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 7,640.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

GE stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $111.97. The company has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.