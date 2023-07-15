Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) and Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Critical Comparison

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) and Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Genesis Energy and Topaz Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesis Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 Topaz Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Genesis Energy presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. Topaz Energy has a consensus price target of $28.66, indicating a potential upside of 78.94%. Given Topaz Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Topaz Energy is more favorable than Genesis Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Energy 2.68% 9.06% 1.26% Topaz Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genesis Energy and Topaz Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Energy $2.79 billion 0.42 $75.46 million ($0.04) -240.00 Topaz Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Genesis Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Topaz Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.2% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genesis Energy beats Topaz Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,396 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Its Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services segment offers sulfur-extraction services to refining operations; and operates storage and transportation assets. This segment provides services to eleven refining operations; and sells sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals. Its Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment offers onshore facilities and transportation services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers by purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates trucks, trailers, railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.2 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil. It owns four onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 450 miles of pipe in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas; and four operational crude oil rail unloading facilities in Baton Rouge, Raceland, and Louisiana, as well as Walnut Hill, Florida and Natchez, Mississippi. Its Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 91 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 3.2 million barrels; and 42 push/tow boats. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities. The company was formerly known as Exshaw Oil Corp. and changed its name to Topaz Energy Corp. in November 2019. Topaz Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

