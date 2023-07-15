Gossamer Bio, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.80) Per Share (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03.

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 3.6 %

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GOSS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,307,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

