Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,203,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 51,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $88.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

