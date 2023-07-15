Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Sells 71 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $259.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

