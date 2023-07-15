Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,143 ($27.57).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLMA shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,295 ($29.53) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Halma from GBX 2,190 ($28.17) to GBX 2,300 ($29.59) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

Get Halma alerts:

Insider Activity at Halma

In other news, insider Andrew Williams sold 2,794 shares of Halma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,239 ($28.80), for a total transaction of £62,557.66 ($80,480.72). 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halma Trading Up 1.8 %

Halma Increases Dividend

LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,244 ($28.87) on Monday. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 1,930 ($24.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,520.95 ($32.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,344 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,232.03. The company has a market cap of £8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,619.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 12.34 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.86. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,225.81%.

About Halma

(Get Free Report

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.