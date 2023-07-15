Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,360 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,505,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,162,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,494,383,000 after purchasing an additional 69,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $480.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.06.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $586.80.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

