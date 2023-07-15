Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Sells $696,824.70 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 52,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $696,824.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,147.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hayward Trading Down 7.9 %

NYSE HAYW opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Hayward had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 918.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 44.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

