Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Sells $470,485.80 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CFO Eifion Jones sold 34,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $470,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,204.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eifion Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 29th, Eifion Jones sold 30,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $377,400.00.

HAYW stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.13 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at $672,458,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,702,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,909,000 after buying an additional 8,141,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,899,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,306,000 after buying an additional 1,867,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,046,000 after buying an additional 254,829 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,211,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after buying an additional 303,978 shares during the period.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

