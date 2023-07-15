Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 126 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.6% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $88.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average of $96.77. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

