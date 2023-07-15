Head to Head Analysis: Permanent TSB Group (ILPMY) vs. Its Rivals

Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Free Report) is one of 278 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Permanent TSB Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Permanent TSB Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Permanent TSB Group N/A N/A -2.58 Permanent TSB Group Competitors $48.44 billion $845.69 million 268.32

Permanent TSB Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Permanent TSB Group. Permanent TSB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

28.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Permanent TSB Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permanent TSB Group N/A N/A N/A Permanent TSB Group Competitors 34.11% 10.25% 0.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Permanent TSB Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permanent TSB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Permanent TSB Group Competitors 1098 3134 3296 62 2.31

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 321.39%. Given Permanent TSB Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Permanent TSB Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Permanent TSB Group peers beat Permanent TSB Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel. Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc was founded in 1816 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

