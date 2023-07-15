Head-To-Head Comparison: Alpha Services and (ALBKF) vs. Its Competitors

Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) is one of 278 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Alpha Services and to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Services and and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Services and N/A N/A N/A Alpha Services and Competitors 34.11% 10.25% 0.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Alpha Services and shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Services and N/A N/A -198.34 Alpha Services and Competitors $48.44 billion $845.69 million 268.32

This table compares Alpha Services and and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alpha Services and’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Services and. Alpha Services and is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alpha Services and and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Services and 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Services and Competitors 1098 3134 3296 62 2.31

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 321.39%. Given Alpha Services and’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Services and has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Alpha Services and peers beat Alpha Services and on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Alpha Services and Company Profile

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments. The company offers various deposit products, including deposits/savings accounts, working capital/current accounts, checking accounts, investment facilities/term deposits, repos, and swaps; loans comprising mortgage loans, consumer loans, working capital facilities, corporate loans, and letters of guarantee; and debit and credit cards. It also provides leasing and factoring services; asset management services; insurance products; stock exchange, advisory, and brokerage services relating to capital markets; investment banking facilities, as well as deals in interbank market activities and securitization transactions; and mobile and Web banking services. Further, the company provides in the real estate management and hotel services. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in Athens, Greece.

