Head to Head Comparison: Guardian Capital Group (GCAAF) and Its Peers

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,199 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Guardian Capital Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Guardian Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Guardian Capital Group pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.6% and pay out 845.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Guardian Capital Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Guardian Capital Group N/A N/A 24.77 Guardian Capital Group Competitors $206.36 million -$8.21 million -33.87

Analyst Recommendations

Guardian Capital Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Guardian Capital Group. Guardian Capital Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Guardian Capital Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardian Capital Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Guardian Capital Group Competitors 1072 4541 5955 82 2.43

Guardian Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.61%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 89.82%. Given Guardian Capital Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guardian Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Guardian Capital Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardian Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Guardian Capital Group Competitors 371.47% 6.61% 4.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Guardian Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Guardian Capital Group competitors beat Guardian Capital Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments. It provides investment management and advisory services. The company also offers wealth management services to high-net-worth families, foundations, and charities. In addition, it manages institutional assets for pension plans, broker-dealer third-party platforms, insurance company segregated funds, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, endowment funds, and foundations. Further, it provides private banking services. Guardian Capital Group Limited was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

