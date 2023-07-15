Head-To-Head Comparison: Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) vs. Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB)

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) and Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of Starco Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of Starco Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Starco Brands alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Starco Brands and Mobiquity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starco Brands -5.29% -3.66% -2.13% Mobiquity Technologies -195.36% N/A -178.03%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starco Brands $7.81 million 8.40 $810,000.00 N/A N/A Mobiquity Technologies $3.76 million 0.67 -$8.06 million ($8.37) -0.01

This table compares Starco Brands and Mobiquity Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Starco Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Starco Brands and Mobiquity Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Starco Brands has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Starco Brands beats Mobiquity Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starco Brands

(Get Free Report)

Starco Brands, Inc. markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Mobiquity Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform includes adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns. The company also offers data intelligence platform for providing precise data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and MobiExchange is a data-focused technology solution that enables users to rapidly build actionable data and insights for its own use, providing out-of-the box private labeling, flexible branding, content management, user management, user communications, subscriptions, payment, invoices, reporting, gateways to third party platforms, and help desk solutions. In addition, it provides content publisher platform, a single-vendor ad tech operating system with tools for consent management, audience building, a direct advertising interface, and inventory enhancement, that allows publishers to better monetize their opt-in user data and advertising inventory. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Starco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.