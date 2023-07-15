Head to Head Comparison: Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) vs. FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBP)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Free Report) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group 7.66% 32.00% 8.63% FAT Brands N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group $505.86 million 1.36 $38.62 million $1.20 17.91 FAT Brands $415.51 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and FAT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Dividends

Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ruth’s Hospitality Group and FAT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.70%. Given Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ruth’s Hospitality Group is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats FAT Brands on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients. The company was formerly known as Ruth's Chris Steak House, Inc. and changed its name to Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. in May 2008. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

