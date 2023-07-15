Head to Head Contrast: Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) vs. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Free Report) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.30 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.16 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$552.07 million ($1.14) -0.22

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Stellantis has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Stellantis and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 0 0 N/A Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -151.90% -68.25%

Summary

Stellantis beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.