Head-To-Head Survey: Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) vs. Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) and Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Safe & Green shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Safe & Green shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aurubis and Safe & Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurubis N/A N/A N/A Safe & Green -50.20% -65.38% -36.83%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurubis 0 2 2 0 2.50 Safe & Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aurubis and Safe & Green, as reported by MarketBeat.

Aurubis currently has a consensus price target of $77.33, suggesting a potential upside of 84.79%. Given Aurubis’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aurubis is more favorable than Safe & Green.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aurubis and Safe & Green’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurubis N/A N/A N/A $0.48 88.11 Safe & Green $24.40 million 0.71 -$8.32 million ($0.78) -1.55

Aurubis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Safe & Green. Safe & Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurubis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aurubis beats Safe & Green on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products. In addition, the company produces gold, silver, lead, lead-bismuth alloy, lead-antimony litharge, tellurium metals, and tellurium dioxide. Further, the company engages in the recycling of copper, copper scrap, alloy scrap and other recycling materials, precious metals, and other non-ferrous metals. Additionally, it produces sulfuric acid, iron-silicate, smelter intermediates, and selenium, as well as produces various products from purchased copper and copper alloy scrap, electronic scrap, and industrial residues. The company was formerly known as Norddeutsche Affinerie AG and changed its name to Aurubis AG in April 2009. Aurubis AG was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction. It serves architects, landowners, builders, and developers. The company was formerly known as SG Blocks, Inc. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

