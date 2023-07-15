Heather L. Hasson Sells 43,995 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 43,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $354,159.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,715,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FIGS Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.26, a PEG ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of FIGS by 376.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, including face masks, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies.

