Heather L. Hasson Sells 43,995 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 43,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $354,159.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,715,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
FIGS Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of FIGS stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.26, a PEG ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of FIGS
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of FIGS by 376.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, including face masks, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FIGS
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.