Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $987,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.4 %

XOM opened at $100.94 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.90 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.52. The company has a market capitalization of $408.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

