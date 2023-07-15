Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,870,000 after purchasing an additional 50,586 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,263,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,518,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,568,000 after acquiring an additional 175,866 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.73.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $147.78 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.08 and a 12 month high of $155.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.49.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

