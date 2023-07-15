IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Critical Survey

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares IBEX and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get IBEX alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX 4.36% 30.77% 11.63% Veritone -17.78% -42.46% -7.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IBEX and Veritone’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $493.57 million 0.76 $22.99 million $1.20 17.16 Veritone $149.73 million 1.00 -$25.56 million ($1.05) -3.89

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Veritone. Veritone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

33.5% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of IBEX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Veritone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

IBEX has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IBEX and Veritone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 1 5 0 2.83 Veritone 1 2 1 0 2.00

IBEX currently has a consensus price target of $26.83, suggesting a potential upside of 30.32%. Veritone has a consensus price target of $5.56, suggesting a potential upside of 36.34%. Given Veritone’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than IBEX.

Summary

IBEX beats Veritone on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBEX

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated 34 customer engagement and four customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

About Veritone

(Get Free Report)

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.