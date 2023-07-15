IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $163.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

