Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.77.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $249.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.39. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.07 and a 52 week high of $254.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.