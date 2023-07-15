Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives $59.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank Group

In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks bought 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,861.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David R. Brooks acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,861.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $75,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 38,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,422.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,548 shares of company stock valued at $449,798 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 27,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 710,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,208 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.46%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

