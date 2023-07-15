ING Groep (NYSE:ING) versus Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Head-To-Head Survey

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) and Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

ING Groep pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Agricultural Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 53.6%. ING Groep pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agricultural Bank of China pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ING Groep has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Agricultural Bank of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ING Groep and Agricultural Bank of China’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ING Groep $19.56 billion 2.74 $12.78 billion $1.37 10.49 Agricultural Bank of China N/A N/A N/A $0.56 0.60

Profitability

ING Groep has higher revenue and earnings than Agricultural Bank of China. Agricultural Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ING Groep, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ING Groep and Agricultural Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ING Groep 24.83% 8.62% 0.47% Agricultural Bank of China N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ING Groep and Agricultural Bank of China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ING Groep 0 2 4 0 2.67 Agricultural Bank of China 1 0 1 0 2.00

ING Groep presently has a consensus price target of $14.39, suggesting a potential upside of 0.14%. Given ING Groep’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ING Groep is more favorable than Agricultural Bank of China.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of ING Groep shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Agricultural Bank of China shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ING Groep beats Agricultural Bank of China on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts. It also offers business lending products; consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and other consumer lending loans; and secured and unsecured lending services. in addition, the company provides debt capital market, working capital solutions, export finance, daily banking, treasury and risk, and corporate finance solutions; and specialized lending, debt and equity market solutions, payments and cash management, and trade and treasury services, as well as savings, investment, insurance, mortgage, and digital banking services; and SME loans. It serves individual customers, corporate clients, and financial institutions. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1762 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company also provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; asset custodian services; and insurance and reinsurance related products and services. The company operates domestic branches, including specialized institutions, training institutes, tier-1 branches, tier-2 branches, tier-1 sub-branches, foundation-level branch outlets and other establishments; overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, Sao Paulo, and Dushanbe. Agricultural Bank of China Limited was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

