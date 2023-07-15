Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 80,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,152,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,792,054.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ASAN opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.20.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The business had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
