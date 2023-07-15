Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 80,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,152,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,792,054.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The business had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 118.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

