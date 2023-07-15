Insider Selling: ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Insider Sells 7,039 Shares of Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $316,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,056,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $47.26.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 65.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

