Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells $1,681,300.00 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.13, for a total value of $1,681,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,512,757.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Atlassian Stock Performance
TEAM opened at $178.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
