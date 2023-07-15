Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells $1,681,300.00 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.13, for a total value of $1,681,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,512,757.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM opened at $178.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.