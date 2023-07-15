Insider Selling: CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CMO Sells 67,345 Shares of Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $5,675,163.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CarMax Stock Down 0.0 %

KMX opened at $83.40 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.