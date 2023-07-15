Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Sells 24,384 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 24,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $491,093.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,318.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Scott Struthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $288,094.95.

On Friday, June 16th, Richard Scott Struthers sold 50,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,040,500.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $20.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 52.55%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,495,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,635,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 831,041 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $15,056,000. Saturn V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $11,337,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $8,622,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRNX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Further Reading

