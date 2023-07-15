Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $392,544.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $392,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,281,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,911,497.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $398,808.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $394,632.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $374,680.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,275 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $153,138.75.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,725 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $209,768.25.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $354,612.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,024 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $85,268.56.

On Friday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,648 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $34,937.60.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,352 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $387,817.20.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.85. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.93 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 27.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Legacy Housing by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 26.1% in the first quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 96,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 42.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 143,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 26.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Articles

