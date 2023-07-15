Insider Selling: Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells $516,064.50 in Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $516,064.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,263,685 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,459.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $15.01 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.10.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,716 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 17.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 775.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 194,767 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 106.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

