Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kaushik Ghoshal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $460,000.00.

ResMed stock opened at $222.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.21. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.04 and a 12 month high of $247.65.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at $2,076,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,719,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 11.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

