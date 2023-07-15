Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Sells $2,592,995.90 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Iain Boyd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Iain Boyd sold 4,537 shares of Snap-on stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,311,510.59.

On Thursday, June 15th, Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of Snap-on stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $2,197,223.10.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.8 %

Snap-on stock opened at $292.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $196.13 and a fifty-two week high of $294.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. CL King initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth $387,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 3.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $221,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $576,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

